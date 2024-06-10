Food rescue deliveries provides Westporters with meaningful opportunities
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer, decided to join Inklings because her sister was in it and she always enjoyed reading her articles and hearing about how great of an experience it was. “I’m excited about seeing one of my articles on the website and being able to show my family and friends,” Alpert said. Outside of Inklings, Alpert plays field hockey, something that she has done for a long time, and it brings her both comfort and joy. “[Field hockey is] one of my favorite sports, and I love being on a Staples sport team,” Alpert said.
Olivia Signorile ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Olivia Signorile ’25 is an adventurous and vibrant spirit. Over the summer, she traveled to Nantucket and Turks and Caicos in addition to being a camp counselor at Rowayton. “I like traveling, going to the beach, hanging out with my friends and baking,” Signorile said. Signorile decided to join Inklings not only for her passion of writing but also for the close-knit and supportive community that Inklings provides. “I heard about Inklings and it seemed like a lot of fun,” Signorile said. “I wanted to be a part of something at Staples.”