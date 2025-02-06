Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples

Finn Edwards ’28 Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.

From Mustang to Wrecker, Matthew Corrigan ’26 faced a rivalry in the Staples boys’ basketball game versus Warde on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Corrigan transferred from Warde High School this year as a junior, taking advantage of his mother’s position as a teacher at Staples High School, which allowed him to attend Staples while still living in Fairfield. Having played on the Warde varsity boys’ basketball team since freshman year, he now finds himself competing for Staples on the same stage.

Adjusting to a new team, a different coaching system and learning how to play with new teammates was a challenge, but Corrigan quickly found his fitting. Despite being the new kid, Corrigan has felt welcomed from the start.

“Since the first day I played with them I felt like I was already a part of the family,” Corrigan said.

The game against Warde was one of the biggest this season, not only because Warde is one of the most competitive basketball teams in Fairfield County, but because it is his old team. However, he was not nervous about playing them, and credited the team and coaches for their support and preparation.

Does Corrigan have an advantage knowing all his teammates and coaches tricks? Yes and no. Corrigan knows a lot of Warde’s tendencies as he has been playing with them for years, but he believes they had their own plan as they used different plays from last season.

“They also know how I play which could make it harder for me,” Corrigan said.

While it may have been harder for Corrigan, Staples dominated 73-50 over Warde with Corrigan putting up 12 points. The win wasn’t just a celebration of the team but also for Corrigan. The Staples fans, dressed in Hawaiian shirts, erupted in cheers anytime Corrigan got the ball or scored.

Basketball captain Mason Tobias ’26 spoke about the team’s commitment to both the game and having Corrigan’s back.

“If we aren’t giving 110% for Matthew, then we are bad teammates,” Tobias said.

Fairfield Warde’s Ryan Moore played against Corrigan on Tuesday. They have been teammates for years between playing together on Warde and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). He describes seeing Corrigan on the opposing team as weird but wishes him the best over the next two years for his basketball career.

“He’s a really good kid and has always been supportive of me,” Moore said.

No matter the team, Corrigan has been seen as key both on the court and to his teammates’ hearts.

“He has brought a certain joy and goofiness to the team,” Tobias said, “that hasn’t been there in recent years.”