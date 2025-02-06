Join the discussion.

Boys' basketball dominates Central, advances to 12-1

Matthew Stashower '25, Inklings AmbassadorFebruary 6, 2025
Matthew Stashower ’25
Sam Clachko ’26 shoots a floater during Staples’s win vs Warde.

Staples boys’ basketball defeated the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers 67-39 on Jan. 30. With the win, the Wreckers are 12-1 this season with their only loss occurring on the road at Greenwich. Sam Clachko ’26 led the way for the Wreckers with 14 points and Charlie Bowman ’25 also pitched in with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

 

The game started out tight, with Central forcing Wrecker turnovers and making quality shots. Central’s Aneaje Kearney had a strong first quarter and finished with 19 points. The game was tied after the first quarter but then the Wreckers started to pull away, outscoring the Hilltoppers 17-5 in the second. The Wreckers continued to dominate the second half, especially the third quarter where Staples outscored Central 24-8.

 

“I think the biggest factors in the win last night were our commitment to rebounding, and our execution in both transition and half-court offense,” Staples assistant coach Jake Sullivan said.  “Our shot selection I think was excellent because we played very unselfishly, which has been a positive theme for our team all season long so far.”

 

It was senior night for the Wreckers, and before the game Staples honored Bowman, Adam Udell ’25 and Ben Cuckier ’25, as well as senior cheerleaders Ava Bakaleink ’25, Julia Coda ’25, Grace Zhang ’25, Pamela Romo ’25, Cameron Sell ’25, Katherine Phelps ’25, Alina Hossain ’25 and Jasmine Schiffman ’25.  

 

Staples, who has dominated this early part of the season, is now  facing a tougher schedule ahead. They will play a rematch of the 2023 final on Saturday night as the Wreckers travel to Saint Bernard, before returning home Tuesday to host a quality opponent  in Fairfield Ludlowe.

 

“We also all know that we need to continue to work on rebounding the basketball,” Sullivan said, “since we know that we are not a tall team and our schedule is going to get harder as we head into February and then the postseason play.”

Matthew Stashower ’25
Matthew Stashower ’25, Inklings Ambassador
Inklings Ambassador Matthew Stashower 25 is a familiar face at sports games. Whether he is playing tennis, baseball or covering a basketball game, it was his lifelong passion for sports that first drove him to join Inklings.  “I used to read sports articles and watched them on TV,” Stashower said. “I was drawn by the format of journalism—you're the person that is providing the information.”  Stashower also found a supportive community this summer while working at the sleepaway camp he went to as a child.  “Being with 15 9 and 10-year-olds taught me leadership and patience,” Stashower sai