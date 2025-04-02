What advice would you give your younger self?

Whether she’s writing her next article or swimming laps, Web Sports Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 always makes a splash. Olasewere started swimming as a child, and it since has grown to be an essential part of her identity.

“It teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Olasewere said.

Besides starting swimming in her childhood, Olasewere became interested in reading, which inspired her to start writing for fun. After taking Intro to Journalism at Staples her freshman year, the spark for writing came back.

“It’s really cool to follow leads and important information,” Olasewere said. “You have the power to communicate that to the public.”