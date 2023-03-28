Younger siblings sadden as seniors prepare to graduate to college

Many who have grown up with older siblings who have left home are aware of the sense of isolation and loneliness that often comes with it. Suddenly, the house sounds quieter and feels emptier. When an older sibling leaves for college, the younger siblings who are left behind have to get used to living without a sibling who was by their side every single day of their life, which can be a particularly difficult and emotional time.

Sibling relationships are some of the most enduring and significant in people’s lives. Many consider siblings to be their first friends and confidantes, and they typically remain so through adulthood. Siblings can benefit from each other by providing emotional support, teaching each other new things and sharing experiences that can create core memories.

According to Zero to Three, “Siblings also help us learn to understand the feelings of others. Children whose siblings are kind, warm, and supportive show more empathy than children whose siblings don’t show these qualities.”

This strong bond is tested when a family member moves away. Emerson Dodge ’25 has two older brothers, one currently in college and the other leaving for college at the end of this summer. Dodge shares her experiences with being the youngest child and soon being the only one living at home without her two brothers by her side.

“Growing up I was always good friends with my older brothers,” Dodge said. “[…] This year when Wyatt leaves, I am going to be upset because I am going to be the only child for the first time in my life. It is definitely going to be hard to adjust to this new lifestyle, but I am still excited for him regardless.”

Katie Hannon ’25 also has a senior brother and another in eighth grade. For Hannon, her experience slightly differs from Dodge’s, as it will be her first time having a sibling go away for college; however, she is fortunate to have her younger brother still living at home next year with her.

“I am definitely going to be upset once James leaves and goes to college because I am used to seeing him every single day, and it will feel weird once I don’t see him at home or school,” Hannon said. “But, knowing that I won’t be totally alone and I will still have my younger brother, Charlie, makes the thought of the transition a lot more comforting.”

Despite the range of emotions that come with seeing siblings grow up and become adults, it can be a time of growth for both siblings and teach a lot about responsibility, self-discovery, and independence.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Adolescents with highly conflictual sibling relations may feel relief that a source of daily hassles is gone. Freed from daily contact, siblings might be able to develop a renewed appreciation for one another, which could have long-term implications for relationship quality.”

Therefore, take advantage of the time away from one another. But, if you’re missing them, don’t forget, they are only one phone call away!