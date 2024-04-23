Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples

Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25 At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.

In May, seniors at Staples High School will set off on their senior internships, wrapping up their academic career in the Westport Public Schools District.

To prepare for these circumstances, all seniors attended a day-long “Invest In Yourself” seminar on April 11 during school to address post high school planning.

“At the senior event, we talked about a bunch of stuff on how to prepare for college/post high school such as learning about budgeting, how to stay healthy and the severity of sexual assault,” Luke Goldman ’24 said.

May 17 will be the last school day for seniors, and they will start their internships on May 20. The internship program began in 2008 and has seen an incredible amount of growth since its beginnings, with many students excited for their new experience.

“For my senior internship, I am helping the PE department at Coleytown Elementary School,” Aidan Kogan ’24 said. “I am helping out the PE teacher run certain activities throughout the day, and I am also helping out with Field Day.”

“ “For me, playing football really helped me learn discipline and gave me memories I will never forget.” — Luke Goldman ’24

However, the end of high school is bittersweet for some, as they reflect on the times and memories made in one of the most important times of a person’s life: adolescence. The lessons learned and triumphs experienced truly shape the rest of someone’s life.

“For me,” Goldman said, “playing football really helped me learn discipline and gave me memories I will never forget.”