Seniors look ahead towards internships

Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.

Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.

Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.
Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)

Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said "it is only for teachers."

Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.

"I saw it on Instagram:" un-tinting my window to the world
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)

National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship

Seniors look ahead towards internships
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann '24, Josy Pitaro '24, Finley Chevrier '24, Samantha Edwards '24, Matthew Bukzin '24) facing James (Beck Fipp '27) during rehearsal.

James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina's Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna's.

Alina's Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.

"This school isn't fun," yes, but it can be
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).

Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes' well-being
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann '24, Grace Power '24, Will Stout '26 and Charlie Scott '24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).

Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples' talented actors and filmmakers
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.

February break timing prompts varying opinions
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.

Seniors debate participation in "Senior Skip Day'
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.

The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.

Cob's bread excites with sweet baked goods
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann '24, Grace Power '24, Will Stout '26 and Charlie Scott '24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).

Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples' talented actors and filmmakers
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)

Preserving Sherwood: Cregan's journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin" (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events

Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.

Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.

Conclusion of writers' strike doesn't guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Seniors look ahead towards internships

Tristan Gonzalez ’24, Web Sports EditorMarch 5, 2024
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship

As second semester seniors veer closer towards college and lug their way through the rest of the school year, for many, all they can think about is their life after graduation. However, what also lies within this void of time between now and college is senior internships. For those wondering what happens to the seniors when they abruptly disappear in late May, they go on internships in the real world. 

As of Jan. 22, all seniors have informed the Staples High School Senior Internship Program of their internship requests and students are starting to hear back from the programs in which they’ll be interning. Every senior should know their status by mid April, giving them time before May 20, when the internships officially kick off. 

“I am actually pretty excited for my internship,” Lucas Carpi ’24 said. “Although I haven’t gotten an email back yet of where I will be going, I think it will be good to get some more working experience under my belt and [it is] a nice way to end school.” 

I think it acts as a good transition from high school to a more independent life that we all are going to have

— Lucas Carpi ’24

In the selection process students were given the option to find their own internship or pick from a range of choices across many fields. From education, to physical therapy, to finance to medicine, the list of internships catered to a variety of different interests, allowing one to either center their requests around one specific area or scatter them around. 

“For me, I definitely wanted to do something along the lines of sports and fitness, and luckily, Staples offered a ton of different options like teaching kids sports, working at gyms, or physical therapy offices,” Dylan Hoke ’24 said. “I know that no matter what I get, I will be happy with it.” 

Other students, whether it was through connections or simply just reaching out to local businesses on their own, were able to secure their own internship not through Staples. 

“I was able to get my internship at a local wealth management firm,” Jeremy Rosenkranz ’24 said. “I got it by emailing the owner from the recommendation of a family friend and although I don’t know exactly what I will be doing there yet, I know I will learn a lot from the people there and get to know the business.”

While ending high school may be scary for many, having the opportunity to intern is something that doesn’t go under-appreciated. 

“Although it is kind of sad to finish our senior year early, I think pretty much everyone is happy that we get to spend our last month doing our internships,” Carpi said. “I think it acts as a good transition from high school to a more independent life that we all are going to have.”

 

 

Features
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique's wide range of unique pieces.

Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)

Preserving Sherwood: Cregan's journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
About the Contributor
