Seniors look ahead towards internships

As second semester seniors veer closer towards college and lug their way through the rest of the school year, for many, all they can think about is their life after graduation. However, what also lies within this void of time between now and college is senior internships. For those wondering what happens to the seniors when they abruptly disappear in late May, they go on internships in the real world.

As of Jan. 22, all seniors have informed the Staples High School Senior Internship Program of their internship requests and students are starting to hear back from the programs in which they’ll be interning. Every senior should know their status by mid April, giving them time before May 20, when the internships officially kick off.

“I am actually pretty excited for my internship,” Lucas Carpi ’24 said. “Although I haven’t gotten an email back yet of where I will be going, I think it will be good to get some more working experience under my belt and [it is] a nice way to end school.”

“ I think it acts as a good transition from high school to a more independent life that we all are going to have — Lucas Carpi ’24

In the selection process students were given the option to find their own internship or pick from a range of choices across many fields. From education, to physical therapy, to finance to medicine, the list of internships catered to a variety of different interests, allowing one to either center their requests around one specific area or scatter them around.

“For me, I definitely wanted to do something along the lines of sports and fitness, and luckily, Staples offered a ton of different options like teaching kids sports, working at gyms, or physical therapy offices,” Dylan Hoke ’24 said. “I know that no matter what I get, I will be happy with it.”

Other students, whether it was through connections or simply just reaching out to local businesses on their own, were able to secure their own internship not through Staples.

“I was able to get my internship at a local wealth management firm,” Jeremy Rosenkranz ’24 said. “I got it by emailing the owner from the recommendation of a family friend and although I don’t know exactly what I will be doing there yet, I know I will learn a lot from the people there and get to know the business.”

While ending high school may be scary for many, having the opportunity to intern is something that doesn’t go under-appreciated.

“Although it is kind of sad to finish our senior year early, I think pretty much everyone is happy that we get to spend our last month doing our internships,” Carpi said. “I think it acts as a good transition from high school to a more independent life that we all are going to have.”