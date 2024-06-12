Extra time is not a luxury

Rylie Cordella ’25 Extra time is an accommodation granted to students.

Whether it’s for usual class tests, AP exams, or the SAT, having extra time is always met with a “you’re so lucky.” While almost everyone gravitates to the thought of a few extra minutes on a difficult test, it’s not as amazing as it seems.

I do value my extra time and am glad that I have it, but that is because I need it. When people are granted extra time, there are always valid reasons for it.

Extra time is granted in order to assist qualified students be equal to their peers. It doesn’t mean getting to finish an exam extra thoroughly and check over and edit work seven times because, often, the accommodation is provided to students who have slower processing.

Personally, I tend to finish my tests as my extra time is just about over. The extra minutes provided to me therefore don’t seem “extra” or anything out of the ordinary to me and simply just allow me to fully complete my tests.

There are also many inconveniences with extra time that I personally wouldn’t call “lucky.” That post-test feeling of relief is something I am jealous of. Instead, I have to plan when I can wrap up my test and continue stressing until then. Stopping in the middle of a DBQ or a math problem and pausing my thoughts abruptly when the bell rings interrupts my momentum. Coming in early or using my free period is not something I particularly look forward to.

If I need extra time to finish a test, that means I’m likely also spending extra time than the “normal” on my homework and therefore using my own time is even more detrimental. Sitting in an AP exam or SAT room for hours after others do isn’t exactly a plus either.So, the overwhelming number of people who believe extra time is some luxury to have don’t understand the purpose and drawbacks. While I do appreciate being able to have extra time, I wouldn’t count myself lucky.