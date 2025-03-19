The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures

Danisha Nasution ’25 Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.

Falling behind is often equated with failure and laziness, while constantly pushing ahead is seen as the key to discipline and responsibility. This mindset is reinforced through personal milestones, like rushing to get your permit the moment you turn 16, scrambling to meet unspoken deadlines and feeling the weight of expectations as you watch others “effortlessly” check off tasks from their to-do lists.

The pressure to keep up can diminish individuality, pushing students to follow the crowd rather than risk standing out. Conversations filled with comparisons and subtle judgment become unavoidable: “Did you schedule your permit test?” “You haven’t scheduled your drivers ed classes?” “Do you have an SAT tutor yet?” “Have you finished your college applications?”

For many students, this pressure begins as early as sophomore year, when they start mapping out their academic paths and pursuits.

“I feel like there is a lot of pressure to get someone really good to help you with your future because this year [sophomore] and junior year is cemented and is what really matters for the rest of your life,” Emae Forman ’27 said.

This stress is especially apparent when it comes to standardized testing, where the pressure to start preparing early is the basis of school conversations.

“I do feel a little bit of pressure, especially during the SATs. Everyone is getting tutors and have already started studying months before the test date but tutors can be very inaccessible, considering how expensive they can be,” Manar Abis ’26 said. “I’m also really busy with other after school activities like track as well as homework in my classes.”

The pressure to stay ahead isn’t just academic, it extends to athletics and extracurriculars as well. For student- athletes, the competition to get recruited adds another layer of stress.

“I feel this pressure through track, not really from people in our school but other girls I compete against have all been looking at colleges to commit to under track and field and emailing coaches and I just don’t really know where to start with that process,” Abis said. “Even though my coaches are helping me I feel like my competitors are taking it into their own hands, getting a head start while I’m kinda behind.”

Balancing different study methods, extracurriculars, social connections and future aspirations can feel overwhelming, especially when comparing yourself to classmates and friends. While this pressure can be motivating, it’s crucial to recognize and respect your own limits.

“I’ve never really been the smartest, or the top of any of my classes,” Forman said. “And now that everybody is getting all these tutors, really good grades and locking in for junior and senior year, it’s been really tough.”