The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.
Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Staples students share the top four places to walk your dog in Westport: Compo Beach, Winslow Park, Main Street and Colony Road.
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Everyone has a hot take. In this video, Amelia and Brooke discover the unpopular opinions of Staples’ students!
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
New Lyfe Cafe in Westport serves a diverse menu of coffee, bowls, pastries and bagels. With so many options and a discount for Staples students, it is a perfect place to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on the lessons they have gained from first semester.
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Staples students play Block Blast in their free time to relieve stress, lining up different block shapes to score points.
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Staples students share the top four places to walk your dog in Westport: Compo Beach, Winslow Park, Main Street and Colony Road.
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Everyone has a hot take. In this video, Amelia and Brooke discover the unpopular opinions of Staples’ students!
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
New Lyfe Cafe in Westport serves a diverse menu of coffee, bowls, pastries and bagels. With so many options and a discount for Staples students, it is a perfect place to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on the lessons they have gained from first semester.
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Staples students play Block Blast in their free time to relieve stress, lining up different block shapes to score points.
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Inklings' Wordle 3/17/25
Inklings’ Wordle 3/17/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures

Danisha Nasution ’25, Paper EditorMarch 19, 2025
Danisha Nasution ’25
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.

Falling behind is often equated with failure and laziness, while constantly pushing ahead is seen as the key to discipline and responsibility. This mindset is reinforced through personal milestones, like rushing to get your permit the moment you turn 16, scrambling to meet unspoken deadlines and feeling the weight of expectations as you watch others “effortlessly” check off tasks from their to-do lists.

The pressure to keep up can diminish individuality, pushing students to follow the crowd rather than risk standing out. Conversations filled with comparisons and subtle judgment become unavoidable: “Did you schedule your permit test?” “You haven’t scheduled your drivers ed classes?” “Do you have an SAT tutor yet?” “Have you finished your college applications?” 

For many students, this pressure begins as early as sophomore year, when they start mapping out their academic paths and pursuits.

“I feel like there is a lot of pressure to get someone really good to help you with your future because this year [sophomore] and junior year is cemented and is what really matters for the rest of your life,” Emae Forman ’27 said. 

This stress is especially apparent when it comes to standardized testing, where the pressure to start preparing early is the basis of school conversations.

“I do feel a little bit of pressure, especially during the SATs. Everyone is getting tutors and have already started studying months before the test date but tutors can be very inaccessible, considering how expensive they can be,” Manar Abis ’26 said. “I’m also really busy with other after school activities like track as well as homework in my classes.”

The pressure to stay ahead isn’t just academic, it extends to athletics and extracurriculars as well. For student- athletes, the competition to get recruited adds another layer of stress. 

“I feel this pressure through track, not really from people in our school but other girls I compete against have all been looking at colleges to commit to under track and field and emailing coaches and I just don’t really know where to start with that process,”  Abis said. “Even though my coaches are helping me I feel like my competitors are taking it into their own hands, getting a head start while I’m kinda behind.” 

Balancing different study methods, extracurriculars, social connections and future aspirations can feel overwhelming, especially when comparing yourself to classmates and friends. While this pressure can be motivating, it’s crucial to recognize and respect your own limits.

“I’ve never really been the smartest, or the top of any of my classes,” Forman said. “And now that everybody is getting all these tutors, really good grades and locking in for junior and senior year, it’s been really tough.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
About the Contributor
Danisha Nasution ’25
Danisha Nasution ’25, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Danisha Nasution ’25 thinks being in Inklings can open doors into helping people develop skills in all sorts of ways. “Personally, I want to use Inklings to eventually help me start my own blog,” Nasution said. “I have always wanted to start a blog, maybe Inklings can be the start of what’s to come.”  After Intro to Journalism caught her attention, she decided to take the step into Inklings. “I had really enjoyed reading everyone’s work on Inklings,” Nasution said. “It’s cool that now I am a part of it, I can project my voice in the newspaper.”