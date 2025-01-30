Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs

Join the discussion.

PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Rachel Olefson ’25, Web Managing EditorJanuary 30, 2025
Rachel Olefson '25
Jasmine Schiffman '25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.

As you enter your bedroom after a long day of school, your face immediately lights up. You are shocked to see that your parents and best friends have come together to celebrate you, decorating your bed with logo wear for the school you  worked tirelessly to earn an acceptance to. 

Anyone in Fairfield County knows the significance of a college commitment bed party, and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 is here to help yours come to life.

In an oversaturated market of college merchandise shops, Schiffman has managed to break through into the industry through her business, Next4Customs.

“I started Next4Customs because I know I would want a lot of merch for myself when I commit [to college], and I saw really cute products online,” Schiffman said. “However, they were very overpriced, so I decided to look into the cost of making my own and found that I could do it for much cheaper.”

While it may seem silly to put so much emphasis on clothes, these items represent the hard work and determination that enable high school seniors to make these purchases in the first place.

“I’m really excited to commit to a college so I can order merch to represent my accomplishments,” Hannah Salpeter ’25 said.

Next4Customs sells items including tank tops, workout sets, crewnecks and more, which can all be customized for any school. Items start at just $15, and orders can be made via Instagram DM. 

“Committing to a college should always be celebrated,” Schiffman said. “The best part of my new business is being a part of such an important milestone by providing my community with custom apparel to commemorate their next 4 years. I’m excited to see how many more lives I can impact by expanding my customer base in the future.”

Rachel Olefson ’25
Rachel Olefson ’25, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Rachel Olefson ’25 loves the freedom and creativity that Inklings has to offer. Olefson has been a member of Inklings for three years and wants her younger sister to join.    “I really love just listening to music and going for a drive with my little sister,” Olefson said. “I’m trying to get her to do Inklings in the future.” Olefson likes the personalization of journalism through writing, but she also enjoys the social opportunities Inklings has. “I really value friendship and genuine connection,” Olefson said. “I find I get a lot of that through taking Advanced Journalism.”  