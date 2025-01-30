Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs

Rachel Olefson ’25 Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.

As you enter your bedroom after a long day of school, your face immediately lights up. You are shocked to see that your parents and best friends have come together to celebrate you, decorating your bed with logo wear for the school you worked tirelessly to earn an acceptance to.

Anyone in Fairfield County knows the significance of a college commitment bed party, and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 is here to help yours come to life.

In an oversaturated market of college merchandise shops, Schiffman has managed to break through into the industry through her business, Next4Customs.

“I started Next4Customs because I know I would want a lot of merch for myself when I commit [to college], and I saw really cute products online,” Schiffman said. “However, they were very overpriced, so I decided to look into the cost of making my own and found that I could do it for much cheaper.”

“ I started Next4Customs because I know I would want a lot of merch for myself when I commit [to college], and I saw really cute products online,” — Schiffman said.

While it may seem silly to put so much emphasis on clothes, these items represent the hard work and determination that enable high school seniors to make these purchases in the first place.

“I’m really excited to commit to a college so I can order merch to represent my accomplishments,” Hannah Salpeter ’25 said.

Next4Customs sells items including tank tops, workout sets, crewnecks and more, which can all be customized for any school. Items start at just $15, and orders can be made via Instagram DM.

“Committing to a college should always be celebrated,” Schiffman said. “The best part of my new business is being a part of such an important milestone by providing my community with custom apparel to commemorate their next 4 years. I’m excited to see how many more lives I can impact by expanding my customer base in the future.”