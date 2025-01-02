Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?

Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.

For most students the holiday season is a time when many families look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks with hope of some relaxation and recharging before midterms. However, for student-athletes, these vacations tend to be filled with games and practices. Instead of time off, these athletes must balance family celebrations with their commitment to their teams.

“ “My family is going to Europe without me, I have to stay home for hockey, so I’m pretty mad. — Ford Scherer '27

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, it’s estimated that more than 8 million students in high school participate in sports annually. These athletes spend lots of their time at practice, games and tournaments, causing them to sacrifice much of their free time. Games and practices during breaks are an expected part of their commitment and necessary in order to stay competitive. Research from the Aspen Institute’s Project Play reveals that 36% of parents of student-athletes adjust their family vacations to accommodate sports schedules, a sign of the growing commitment required to stay competitive.

That commitment is something many Staples student-athletes know well. It might mean missing family trips altogether.

“My family is going to Europe without me, I have to stay home for hockey, so I’m pretty mad,” boys’ hockey player Ford Scherer ’27 said.

For others, however, the time spent on the court, field or rink during break offers a sense of purpose.

“I like staying home for basketball. It gives me something to do and I enjoy playing,” junior varsity basketball player James Moneyhon ’27 said.

While the demands can be frustrating for some athletes and their families, many find ways to balance the two. Families often rearrange traditions to accommodate sports schedules, planning meals or gatherings around practice times. For many athletes, that sacrifice is worth it. It allows them to pursue their passion for sports while still finding moments for family connection.