Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season

Lucy Basso ’27 The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.

As a highly successful fall sports season comes to a close, excitement is already building for the start of winter sports. While official practices won’t begin until December, many athletes from the girls’ squash team, girls’ hockey team and gymnastics team have been training during the off-season so they can showcase their new skills during the upcoming season.

The girls’ squash team has been focusing on improving their accuracy when hitting the ball, positioning on court and overall fitness during preseason practices. With their season set to begin right after Thanksgiving break, they have been preparing for their challenging matches ahead.

“ I think this year we’re gonna make a really good team because we’re all really good friends. Many of us know each other from club or from school, so I’m really excited to get to know everyone and have a great season — Ellie Arber ’27

“One of the biggest challenges this season will be matches against teams like Darien with really talented players,” Carly Mulhorn ’26 said.

Similar to the girls’ squash team, the girls’ hockey team has been putting in hard work during the off-season to get players back into shape. During preseason they have focused on refining their skating skills to prepare for official practices, where they will work on puck control and shooting accuracy. The girls’ hockey team was state runner up last year and hopes to bring home the title of state champions this year. What makes them so successful is their strong support system and their family-like environment on the ice that makes sure everyone feels like a part of the team.

“We are very supportive of everyone on the team,” Katie Birne ’27 said, “so they know you are able to improve, which pushes people to succeed.”

Although the gymnastics team does not hold whole team practices during preseason, many players have been practicing on a club team to prepare for the upcoming season. They have also been very successful in the past, not just in gymnastics but also in cheering for their teammates and have been crowned with the spirit award two years in a row.

“I think this year we’re gonna make a really good team because we’re all really good friends,” Ellie Arber ’27 said. “Many of us know each other from club or from school, so I’m really excited to get to know everyone and have a great season.”