Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents

Contributed by Amy Palmer “The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.

You’ve seen “The Kardashians” You’ve seen “The Bachelor.” Now, get ready for something closer to home. Producer Amy Palmer is bringing her storytelling magic to Westport with The Westport Show, a vibrant series that will shine a spotlight on our town’s inspiring people, unique local businesses and untold stories.

When Palmer moved to Westport in 2021, she quickly realized the town held untapped potential for storytelling. A seasoned producer with roots in New York City, she previously created “NY360,” a lifestyle show covering food, fashion, film and more.

“I feel like this town has so many magical businesses, people and spots,” Palmer said. “I thought I could do a show similar to what I did in New York, but with a focus on Westport.”

The concept for “The Westport Show” began taking shape in 2022, starting with a test segment featuring Adam Goldberg of Pop Up Bagels, but it wasn’t until this past summer that she committed fully to her vision.

For Palmer, the show is about more than entertainment; she sees the project as a way to showcase local talent and individuals that set the town apart from the rest.

“I think it’s really important to highlight hyper-local people who are doing amazing things—building incredible businesses, showcasing talents,” she said. “That kind of storytelling inspires people at a local level.”

Palmer relies on her instincts when deciding what stories to feature. Her team’s mission is to leave no stone unturned, ensuring that every corner of the town is represented. She feels that Westport has changed since COVID, and now is the perfect time to highlight the town through a fresh lens.

Currently, the first episode is in the editing phase and will soon be available on YouTube, @thewestportshow on social media platforms like Instagram and even gas station TVs.

As the team finalizes the first episode, Palmer is already thinking ahead to the future, eager to explore even more perspectives like teens that reveal the heart of Westport.

“We’re really excited,” Palmer said. “The more we uncover, the more I realize this town is like an undiscovered gem.”