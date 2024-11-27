Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season

Photo by Emmerson Dorfman ’27 The tree of “tree-mendous” gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.

When was the last time you took a moment to say “thank you” to someone? Not just as a polite gesture, but as an acknowledgment of someone’s effort, kindness or impact on your life. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is the perfect time to reflect on different ways to show your appreciation for the people and things in your life.

Let’s start with the place we spend most of our time, in school. Think about those days when you want to stop everything you’re doing and just go home to take a nap. Have you ever thought about the fact that teachers can be feeling the same exact way? Students often look past this thought, but teachers dedicate their time to helping you, and it means a lot to them when you reciprocate their care and respect.

“I love when students will say ‘thank you for explaining that to me’ or are just doing their part in class,” science teacher Mrs. Leahy said. “It’s hard to work with students who don’t want to put any effort in and expect the teacher to do everything for them.”

Being aware of your role in class can have a huge impact on your teacher’s feelings, and it can benefit your learning as well. This awareness can also be taken to your social life. People often find themselves taking friendships and acts of kindness for granted, but with the holiday of thanks coming up, many people are reflecting on ways they can show gratitude.

“I have a lot of people and things in my life I’m grateful for, and with Thanksgiving coming up I want to make sure I cherish all the small moments and don’t overlook the kind things that people do for me,” Riley Sklar ’26 said.

Small acts of kindness for people you appreciate can go a long way. Showing gratitude not only makes people feel appreciated and valued, but it can also have positive effects on the giver. Research shows that when we give thanks, our psychological and mental health is benefited. According to Positive Psychology, expressing gratitude and receiving the same, helps the brain release dopamine and serotonin, which are two crucial neurotransmitters responsible for our emotions, and they make us feel good.

Spreading gratitude and appreciation is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are unique and fun ways you can try. You can write notes of appreciation, repost uplifting quotes on social media, you can even give someone flowers, or cook food for a person you care about.

“One thing I’m going to do this Thanksgiving is spend quality time with my family,” Dhilan Lowman ’27 said. “I want to make sure I express my appreciation for everything they do for me.”