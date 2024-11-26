Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season

Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident

As the holidays near, people begin booking flights and plans to see their families. Unfortunately for Haitian residents, that is no longer an option. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned U.S. flights to Haiti for the next 30 days due to planes struck by gunfire. Haiti cannot receive any cargo or aid due to this ban, and with gang violence increasing it is very dangerous for residents to leave. For me and many other Haitian Westport residents, this means this year’s family get together will be put on hold.

After Haiti swore in its new prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, on Nov. 11, outbreaks of gang violence stirred. Spirit, JetBlue and American Airlines were all struck with bullets near Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Due to this, the FAA issued an order preventing U.S. airlines to fly below ten thousand feet over Haiti for the next month.

Haiti had once been the Caribbean’s most popular tourist destination in the 1950’s and 1970’s until its decline in safety when chaos overtook their government system. The Haitian Embassy recognizes the danger the country has become and puts efforts on keeping other countries informed on its safety.

“The US Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert on Monday warning people not to travel to the country,” according to Business Insider. “It said it was ‘aware of gang-led efforts’ to block travel to and from the capital.”

Traveling in and out of the country has been a constant issue for Haitians, having unsteady cargo which has affected all businesses. Travel flights leave uncertainty of when they will see their family next, and further makes seeing my extended family harder. Due to the critical state of Haiti, residents asked to stay anonymous.

“The travel ban adds a big stress to our lives,” a Haitian resident said. “In case of emergencies no planes can come get you. You have no good hospitals for urgent or critical situations.”

Prior to Haiti’s chaos, it was one of the richest colonies in the world, once being the top producer and exporter of sugar and coffee. Since then, its government was tragically affected when Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021 and gang violence took over.

“Only about three towns left in the city havent been controlled yet by the gangs,” a Haitian resident said. “It’s like you’re in a little prison.”