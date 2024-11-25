The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season

Alice Frascella ’25 These are the best essentials of the season!

As Thanksgiving comes up and fall hits its peak, you may be wondering what the best foods and desserts of the season are. It took awhile, but I’ve narrowed down a list of essential fall foods.

Starting at number one is apple pie and better yet, apple crisp (Love and Lemons has some great recipes!) It may seem basic but that’s part of the reason why it’s so essential. Truthfully, I think apple pie should be at every family’s Thanksgiving celebration. It beats any other type of pie, including pumpkin. I have never been a fan of pumpkin and know few people that are. Even pumpkin drinks and flavored foods seem disgusting in my eyes. Starbucks Pumpkin flavored drinks are a never ever for me, even though they seem seasonally aesthetic.

Apple cider comes in at number two. I don’t think you’ve experienced fall unless you have had a fresh glass of apple cider. Nothing is more refreshing and after fall, apple cider seems to cease from existence. The best kind of apple cider is from local orchards like Silverman’s Farm and Blue Hill Orchard. Right now, apple cider is in its prime and there is nothing better than a nice slice of apple pie and cider to wash it down.

Number three is mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes. These are the main things on my plate at Thanksgiving, though they can seem bland if there aren’t enough ingredients added. Luckily, my mom is in charge of the mashed potatoes this year for Thanksgiving which means they will be gone within minutes. Her recipe is simple. You need potatoes, garlic, unsalted butter, milk, sour cream and salt and pepper. The exact instructions can be found on Love and Lemons.

Number four is cinnamon rolls. The good thing about these is they don’t seem to cease from existence like apple pie or cider after Thanksgiving. Really, I could be in the mood for a cinnamon roll whenever, but during the fall, something about them just seems more appealing.

Number five is something truly underrated: pumpkin spiced waffles. Pumpkin spiced waffles or pancakes are a great wakeup to the day and also go nicely with a fresh cup of cider. Finally, one I almost left out; apple cider donuts. No explanation needed! These are delicious.

Overall, these are my fall favorites and I think all need to be consumed by everyone this Thanksgiving immediately.