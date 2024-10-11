The Silverman’s Farm experience: fall necessity, yay or nay?

Editor-in-Chief Nina Bowens ’25 has found a passion for journalism through Inklings. She has worked on Inklings since her sophomore year, and may pursue journalism throughout college.

“What I like about Inklings is that it is such a community,” Bowens said. “It’s really fun and a lot of my friends do it.”

Over the summer, Bowens participated in a month-long journalism program at Northwestern University.

“There were journalists from all over the country, so I got to learn a lot from them,” she said.

In addition to journalism, Bowens acts and is the captain of the Staples girls’ lacrosse team.