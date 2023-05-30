Greens Farms Elementary School welcomes new principal

Storey Ahl ’25, Staff Writer|May 30, 2023

Following+Greens+Farms+Elementary+School%E2%80%99s+Principal+Kevin+Cazzetta%E2%80%99s+retirement%2C+Brian+Byrne+will+be+the+new+principal.

Photo by Seth Schachter from 06880danwoog.com

Following Greens Farms Elementary School’s Principal Kevin Cazzetta’s retirement, Brian Byrne will be the new principal.

Following the retirement of Greens Farms Elementary School (GFS) Principal Kevin Cazzetta, Brian Byrne will take Cazzetta’s place beginning on July 1.

Brian Byrne is coming from an elementary school principal position at Seoul International School in Seoul, South Korea. Before his position in South Korea, Byrne was an elementary school assistant principal at both the International School of Beijing in Beijing, China, and the Shanghai Community International School in Shanghai, China.

Prior to his work abroad, Byrne held several positions in the Stamford public school district. He began his teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher at Toquam Magnet School and later served as the district’s curriculum associate for elementary mathematics.

Many former GFS students who now attend Staples are saddened to see retiring Principal Kevin Cazzetta go.

Brian possesses an impressive blend of unique leadership experience, knowledge and exemplary interpersonal skills. His child-centered focus will be a perfect fit for the Greens Farms School community. ”

— Superintendent Thomas Scarice

“I thought he was a really good principal. I thought he was really nice,” Paige Foran ’26 said.

However, many are excited for Byrne to take the new position and do a lot for their former elementary school.

“I have a lot of really fond memories from GFS with Mr. Cazzetta,” Kaela Cohen ’25 said. “But, I’m sure that the new principal will bring a lot of light to GFS.”

As first reported by the Darien Times, “Brian possesses an impressive blend of unique leadership experience, knowledge and exemplary interpersonal skills,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said. “His child-centered focus will be a perfect fit for the Greens Farms School community.” 

Related Stories
Fifth grade teacher at Greens Farms, Stacy Fowle, utilizes years of teaching experience to keep students engaged.
Greens Farms Elementary School teacher awarded Westport Educator of the Year
Westport’s public high school and middle schools revert to a fully online schedule until the end of Thanksgiving break. They are expected to return to a hybrid model immediately after break ends.
Principals plan for post-Thanksgiving schedule
Students spend their free time in class studying and doing their homework to keep up with the workload.
Last month of school provides chaos and intense course load for students
The Staples class of 2022 looks back on their first year at college and all they learned at Staples that allowed them to be successful in a new environment.
’22 graduates reflect on first year at college