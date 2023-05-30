Greens Farms Elementary School welcomes new principal

Following Greens Farms Elementary School’s Principal Kevin Cazzetta’s retirement, Brian Byrne will be the new principal.

Following the retirement of Greens Farms Elementary School (GFS) Principal Kevin Cazzetta, Brian Byrne will take Cazzetta’s place beginning on July 1.

Brian Byrne is coming from an elementary school principal position at Seoul International School in Seoul, South Korea. Before his position in South Korea, Byrne was an elementary school assistant principal at both the International School of Beijing in Beijing, China, and the Shanghai Community International School in Shanghai, China.

Prior to his work abroad, Byrne held several positions in the Stamford public school district. He began his teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher at Toquam Magnet School and later served as the district’s curriculum associate for elementary mathematics.

Many former GFS students who now attend Staples are saddened to see retiring Principal Kevin Cazzetta go.

“I thought he was a really good principal. I thought he was really nice,” Paige Foran ’26 said.

However, many are excited for Byrne to take the new position and do a lot for their former elementary school.

“I have a lot of really fond memories from GFS with Mr. Cazzetta,” Kaela Cohen ’25 said. “But, I’m sure that the new principal will bring a lot of light to GFS.”

As first reported by the Darien Times, “Brian possesses an impressive blend of unique leadership experience, knowledge and exemplary interpersonal skills,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said. “His child-centered focus will be a perfect fit for the Greens Farms School community.”