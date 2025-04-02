Real talk on college applications: advice and myths

Broadcast Director Ava Chun ’25 has always had a passion for dance. She started dancing when she was three years old and it has continued to be a huge part of her life ever since then.

“I love it because it allows me to express myself in so many different ways,” Chun said.

When Chun started Inklings, she began to embrace writing as another form of self expression. Ever since her sophomore year, she has been a proud contributor.

“Journalism gives me a community to be a part of,” she said. “It’s really fun to make new connections with people.”