Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges

Madison Mayr ‘24 began her journalism journey during her freshman year and now is a paper sports editor for the second year in a row.

“I’m very athletic and love sports, so I thought being a sports editor would be a great choice for me,” Mayr said.

In parallel to her journalism pursuits, Mayr enjoys playing lacrosse and has been named captain for the Staples girls’ lacrosse team.

Mayr reflected on her initial decision to take journalism.

“I took intro my freshman year because I love writing,” she said, “and my friends said that it’s a great

way to explore different passions in writing.”