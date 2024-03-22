Connecticut’s class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement

Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 discovered her love for journalism after taking Intro to Journalism. “It [social media] is a very cool form of journalism,” Harrington said. “I get to see all the different kinds of things students want to post about across our social media platforms.” When writing articles, Harrington likes to talk to other students. “I like to write articles, mostly because I love interviewing many different opinions,” Harrington said. In her free time, she loves to play basketball and field hockey.“One fun fact about me is that I have a twin sister,” Harrington said.
Staff Writer Olivia Signorile ’25 is an adventurous and vibrant spirit. Over the summer, she traveled to Nantucket and Turks and Caicos in addition to being a camp counselor at Rowayton. “I like traveling, going to the beach, hanging out with my friends and baking,” Signorile said. Signorile decided to join Inklings not only for her passion of writing but also for the close-knit and supportive community that Inklings provides. “I heard about Inklings and it seemed like a lot of fun,” Signorile said. “I wanted to be a part of something at Staples.”