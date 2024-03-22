Connecticut’s class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement

Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 discovered her love for journalism after taking Intro to Journalism.

“It [social media] is a very cool form of journalism,” Harrington said. “I get to see all the different kinds of things students want to post about across our social media platforms.”

When writing articles, Harrington likes to talk to other students.

“I like to write articles, mostly because I love interviewing many different opinions,” Harrington said.

In her free time, she loves to play basketball and field hockey.

“One fun fact about me is that I have a twin sister,” Harrington said.