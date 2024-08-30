BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria

Sage Cohen ’25 Staples cafeteria staff member Amber Egervari poses in front of the new four panini presses provided for the sandwich line.

The long-awaited sandwich toasters are officially back as of Aug. 28, just in time for the second day of school.

The toasters had been a staple at Staples; however, they disappeared for the 2023-24 school year.

“The long lines in the cafeteria caused by students wanting their sandwiches to be toasted caused them to be taken out,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said.

Students and staff have been anticipating this comeback ever since the toasters first disappeared.

“I am so happy the toasters are back,” Mia Ferrigno ’25 said. “One of my friends texted me that the toasters were here and I literally sprinted down and got right in the line.”

The new toaster takes about six to eight minutes to work for each sandwich. This is because the cafeteria no longer has the ovens, and they now only have panini presses.

The toasters made their return after numerous requests were made for them to come back. This has brought joy to everyone throughout the school.

“I don’t mind having the toaster back at all,” cafeteria worker Amber Egervari said. “I like having toasted sandwiches too.”