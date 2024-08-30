BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria

Join the discussion.

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.
Pro-Con new school bells
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
The first 2024 presidential debate was not really the first one, as the two party’s presumptive nominees, then Joe Biden and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, engaged in a debate on June 27, 2024. Biden withdrew from the race less than one month later on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance that prompted concerns over his cognitive abilities.
First 2024 presidential debate: students and nation suggest Harris victory
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse
It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray '25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria

Sage Cohen '25, Paper EditorAugust 30, 2024
Sage Cohen ’25
Staples cafeteria staff member Amber Egervari poses in front of the new four panini presses provided for the sandwich line.

The long-awaited sandwich toasters are officially back as of Aug. 28, just in time for the second day of school. 

The toasters had been a staple at Staples; however, they disappeared for the 2023-24 school year.

“The long lines in the cafeteria caused by students wanting their sandwiches to be toasted caused them to be taken out,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said. 

Students and staff have been anticipating this comeback ever since the toasters first disappeared.   

“I am so happy the toasters are back,” Mia Ferrigno ’25 said. “One of my friends texted me that the toasters were here and I literally sprinted down and got right in the line.” 

The new toaster takes about six to eight minutes to work for each sandwich. This is because the cafeteria no longer has the ovens, and they now only have panini presses. 

The toasters made their return after numerous requests were made for them to come back. This has brought joy to everyone throughout the school. 

“I don’t mind having the toaster back at all,” cafeteria worker Amber Egervari said. “I like having toasted sandwiches too.”


Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
The girls’ indoor track team competed in the 2024 Adidas Indoor Nationals which took place in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They competed on the Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 days. (Photo contributed by Leigh Foran '24)
Girls’ indoor track races through Adidas Nationals
Kathryn Asiel ’24 shares what it means to be a high honors student and how to achieve this incredible level of success.
High Honors students share experiences
Required classes for the 2027 class include personal finance, which gives students the opportunity to develop fundamental management skills for life beyond high school and college.
Connecticut's class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement
The former Barnes & Noble location was first poised to become an Amazon Fresh–the tech giant’s grocery store lineup. However, Amazon abandoned the plan and Big Y was brought in instead.
Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
Sage Cohen ’25
Sage Cohen ’25, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Sage Cohen ’25 uses journalism as an avenue to express her thoughts and opinions relating to the world around her.  “I love using my voice and with it I’m able to speak my truth[…]say what I want to say in a safe environment,” Cohen said. Cohen also appreciates the platform she has as an Inklings writer, acknowledging her ability to affect change by reaching a large audience of both students and faculty.  “If I'm frustrated with something or I have a problem with something,” she said, “I can express my feelings in a way that school officials, students and teachers can hear.” 