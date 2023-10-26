Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches

Ava Chun ’25 Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.

It was revealed that in the Staples cafeteria on Oct. 18, Chartwells is looking into solely having panini presses instead of the toasters due to the technical complications with the toaster ovens, which have been out of order since Aug. 29.

The current ovens used for heating the sandwiches have aged. They need repairs, however, the parts needed have not been available.

The staff of Chartwells remains hopeful as they continue to work on a solution. They’re not allowing this small hiccup to impact their positive energy or how they do their jobs.

“The hot station has been prepping a special hot panini every day to give students that option, and we are hopeful to have a solution in place soon for the deli ovens,” Director of Dining Services Benjamen Leahey said.

Chartwells has been working with a repair company to source what is needed, yet this has taken much longer than anticipated. Chartwells is considering the use of only panini presses instead of ovens and is working with district facilities to ensure the needed electrical outlets and systems are in place for this to occur.

“Hot sandwiches are the best part about lunch,” Isabelle Cornette ’25 said. “Not having them is devastating. These cold sandwiches are sad.”

Although students are at a loss because of this hot sandwich shortage, the staff of Chartwells is still working hard to get each student their desired lunch. These hot sandwiches are something both the students and staff enjoy, without them, Chartwells is struggling with the idea of not meeting everyone’s lunch needs.

“While it has been a change to not have the ovens,” Leahey said, “the lines have been moving much quicker during lunch than they used to in the past with the ovens, and students and parents have shared positive feedback regarding this,”

Although there is a lack of interest in cold sandwiches, the café continues to feature a lot of other great options a beautiful salad bar, pizza, international stations, the daily hotline, homemade soups, the grill station, and the Wrecker deli featuring custom made grinders.

Leahey has written some words in order to ease any stress that this hot sandwich shortage carries.

“We are working hard every day to provide the best possible environment and experience in the cafeteria,” Leahey said. “We hope everyone can find something they enjoy!”