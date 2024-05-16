Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Earthquake FOMO is real
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Eitan Eiger ’24 finally got his target, Flora Williams ’24, after camping out in front of her house for 45 minutes before school started.
Staying undercover: what seniors are doing to stay in senior assassin
The Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run was initiated this year by Alexis Krenzer ’25. The day consisted of treats, races and over $5000 being donated that will go towards helping the college tuition of Staples graduates.
Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On May 4, students have the option to reassess themselves on the SAT, following the one provided by the school.
Students prepare for upcoming SAT, provide study tips
As the school year comes to a close, seniors anticipate their internships. Many seniors plan to work at a school, while others are eager to help out at local businesses or other places in Westport.
Senior internships generate excitement, anticipation
Eitan Eiger ’24 finally got his target, Flora Williams ’24, after camping out in front of her house for 45 minutes before school started.
Staying undercover: what seniors are doing to stay in senior assassin
The Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run was initiated this year by Alexis Krenzer ’25. The day consisted of treats, races and over $5000 being donated that will go towards helping the college tuition of Staples graduates.
Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On May 4, students have the option to reassess themselves on the SAT, following the one provided by the school.
Students prepare for upcoming SAT, provide study tips
As the school year comes to a close, seniors anticipate their internships. Many seniors plan to work at a school, while others are eager to help out at local businesses or other places in Westport.
Senior internships generate excitement, anticipation
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings’ Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club

Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor May 16, 2024
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Contributed by Abe Lobsenz
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.

While powerlifting, weightlifting and lifting have some similarities, powerlifting’s aim is different. At its base, powerlifting is the effort to maximize absolute strength in the three main lifts of squat, bench and deadlift. While other forms of lifting place emphasis on speed, flexibility and coordination, powerlifting focuses more on raw strength.

At their first powerlifters competition last April, powerlifters Aiden Zer ’25 and Abe Lobsenz ’25 set multiple state records, and they haven’t stopped since. At a recent powerlifting meet on April 6, Lobsenz broke the bench, deadlift and squat record in his weight class and age group. He continues to pursue further state records in the 17-18 age group. 

“I would like to deadlift 500, squat 400, and bench high 200’s,” Lobsenz said.

Zer, who holds multiple state records as well, is trying for the national bench record by the time he’s 18. They would be 95 pounds heavier than his current bench of 320 pounds.

“I would like to be 220 pounds, so move up weight classes, and I would like to squat 500, deadlift 600, and bench 415,” Zer said. 

Zer and Lobensz started powerlifting for  different reasons, but they each have found success and inspiration within the sport, showing how there is no clear path to power lifting excellence. 

A lot of people think they know a lot more than they do, so, we wanted to spread credible information. That’s why we have three co leaders, we wanted a diverse array of opinions and different approaches.

— Abe Lobsenz

Lobenz first got interested in powerlifting because he wanted to become physically stronger, and less for aesthetic reasons.

“I wasn’t really focused on looking bigger or looking stronger,” Lobsenz said. “The focus of powerlifting, it’s about your strength, about how much weight you can lift.”

However, Zer’s reasons for joining the sport were  different.

“I got into powerlifting at the gym because I wanted to look bigger and stronger, to gain muscle, and build my body,” Zer said.

Along their powerlifting journey, Zer and Lobsenz also co-founded SHS barbell club with fellow powerlifter Sandro Aldrucci ‘25. They wanted to create an informed environment that welcomes beginning lifters and helps them learn about proper technique and diet. They focused on these goals because they believed that there are a  lot of misconceptions within powerlifting committees.

“A lot of people think they know a lot more than they do,” Lobsenz said “ So, we wanted to spread credible information.  That’s why we have three co leaders, we wanted a diverse array of opinions and different approaches.”

Another one of their goals was leaving a lasting legacy.  They recognized how weak Connecticut is lifting wise, and they wanted to take advantage of this. The founders wanted to create a Staples lifting legacy by breaking multiple state records across various age groups.

“All the state records for our age class are extremely low,” Zer said. “They’re extremely achievable. So we want to give our knowledge to developing powerlifters or people who are already lifting but maybe not powerlifting yet.”

Despite the common goal of powerlifting, there are many different ways to achieve success within the sport.

Lobsenz uses the push, pull, legs approach. It is when you divide muscle groups by day, therefore allowing each group a two day rest, and then one day of work. He also does a lot of cardio and biking, which helps him recover faster and avoid burnout. Overall, his approach may be unconventional, but it works for him.

“I do something very different that I found to work for me and may not be in accordance with the research,” Lobsenz said. “I do very low rep ranges, like three usually average for squat bench and deadlift, and I do heavy weight and push myself to failure.” 

Meanwhile, Zer takes more of a power building approach. On a typical day, he will do his squat, bench, and deadlift work.  He will lower reps, with higher weight.  After that, he will transition into bodybuilding work that specifically targets his weak areas.  He focuses more on building muscle size, as he believes muscle size is one of the biggest factors of your strength.

“I do lower reps with higher weight, not going as hard, because you could really easily overdo it and fatigue yourself and drive yourself under the ground without any progress,” Zer said. “As you get stronger and start squatting like 600 pounds, if you go to failure on that every single time you’re just gonna overdo it and burn yourself out.”

Additionally, their diet has many differing aspects. They both follow the saying that building muscle is 70% diet, and 30% actual exercise. And they emphasize that protein is extremely important. However, they each believe other factors are important as well.

“I have a really high carb diet, and a lot of people are like, ‘you workout why would you be eating carbs,’ but it’s a huge misconception that carbs are bad,” Zer said. “They are the energy that your muscles have. So if you’re going to work out productively, you’re going to need a lot of carbs.”

Overall, through their unique training and eating styles, Zero and Lobsenze hope to pursue continued success and create a lasting legacy of powerlifting at Staples.

Related Stories
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
Parents watch a youth soccer match with enthusiasm.
Parents over-involvement in youth sports detrimental to kids
Club sport athletes at Staples do not get the recognition they deserve despite their immense dedication.
Inclusion of Staples athletes in club sports is a must
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
Pointe shoes: tips and tricks of shoe prep
Spring sports with exciting seasons ahead include track, tennis and lacrosse. Athletes from these sports have been preparing for their daily practices and are ready to take on the competitive season that lies ahead.
Student athletes anticipate spring season
The World Cup provided excitement for many members of the Staples community.
Community shares reactions following World Cup
Winter sports captains prepare for their final season with their team.
Winter sports captains embark on new season with high hopes
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lucie Nivaud ’24 pledged to donate 25 cents to Pinkaid for every volleyball assist. Nivaud raised around $85 from her own contributions and even more from donations.
Nivaud bumps, sets, spikes Pinkaid goal through volleyball fundraiser
About the Contributor
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 knows how to commit to a passion, whether it be journalism or sports.  “I swim competitively” Olasewere said, doing “mostly sprint events like 50 free or 100 free,” and she first learned to swim at only 18 months old. Perhaps journalism might be a passion she commits to as well, as she wishes to bring to light “a lot of the interesting things and events and issues happening in our community,” she said.   She also feels that many are “not as known or not as public, so I wanted to bring that to attention.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *