To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
The battle for limited spots
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport

Zara Saliba '26 and Sophie Smith ’26November 12, 2023
Zara Saliba ’26
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.

Several Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) members proposed a new ban to eliminate new smoke shops and signage being built in Westport, according to their discussion on Oct. 16. 

Most commissioners, including Commission Board Chair Danielle Dobin, requested that an amendment be passed to prohibit new smoke shops in all zoning districts. This amendment would have to modify section 31 of the Westport Planning and Zoning regulations to be successful. 

“In the future, any store that sells anything related [to] smoking, vaping or paraphernalia, for example a drugstore, supermarket, gas station or convenience store would require a special permit,” Dobin said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to add signage restrictions as well, including banning tobacco and nicotine advertisements from being visible through a building’s windows. 

“Any existing smoke shops that are open would be grandfathered,” Dobin said. “Their signs, however, and the signs from other stores that aren’t related to smoke shops at all may not remain legal.”

The P&Z Commission hosted a meeting on Nov. 13 to discuss this ban in front of the general public so residents could vote on whether they’re for or against it. The Commission board will still have the deciding vote, but the opinion of the people plays a part in that choice.

No new smoke shops would be allowed to open, so there’s no permitting process for something that exclusively sells inventory related to smoking.

— Commission Board Chair Danielle Dobin

“There are a few different questions [we had to ask],” Dobin said. “One is, how is the public reacting to this concept? Are they supportive or are they opposed?”

According to the explanatory statement issued after the Oct. 16 meeting, the P&Z Commission discussed public health concerns associated with the smoke shops in town. All the neon signage attracts attention from drivers on the road, which was one of the leading health concerns that prompted the ban. At least one smoke shop has already been reported to be selling illegal merchandise according to the Westport Police Department. 

 The four locations along Post Road are also very close to neighborhoods, which angers Westport residents.

“I am frustrated by the Savvy Smoker shop that opened near me,” Addison Welling ’26 said. “We have so many smoke shops. We don’t need another one.” 

Cannabis-specific establishments have different regulations than regular smoke shops: in order to be considered a smoke shop, 20% of the store’s inventory has to be related in some way to smoking or vaping. Towns are often much stricter in where cannabis establishments can be built. 

“No new smoke shops would be allowed to open, so there’s no permitting process for something that exclusively sells inventory related to smoking,” Dobin said.

The P&Z Commission has prepared to modify the rules for existing smoke shops, requiring the shops to obtain a permit from the P&Z Commission to remain in business.  Additionally, because smoke shops in Westport are considered retail businesses, they need administrative approval to operate. So far, only two of the smoke shops have acquired the mandated Planning & Zoning approval. The other two, however, have been sent notices to receive this approval since they didn’t get it when they opened. 

“If the special permit is denied or if they chose just to ignore the regulations, [smoke shops] would receive a letter from the town that they were in violation,” Dobin said, “and then these would begin to be excised once they didn’t adhere to the regulations.”

The ban on smoke shops will have no impact on other locations where tobacco and nicotine products are for sale. According to an email available on the P&Z website, the Health District has no objections regarding what this amendment seeks to accomplish at this time. 

“We really try to give a fair shake to everything that comes in front of the P&Z,” Dobin said. “When we are given an application we want to articulate all the information on the record in front of everybody while it’s being televised, live streamed and recorded.” 

The recent passage of a bill in Connecticut's State Senate has reignited debate about whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis use. If the bill passes the house, Connecticut will become the 17th state to legalize recreational cannabis use.

Legalization of cannabis is necessary, overdue
Legalization of cannabis is necessary, overdue
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.

CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.

Students influence the 2023 election
Students influence the 2023 election
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The assessment makeup center is open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students utilize assessment makeup center after school hours
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Sports Editor
  Sophie Smith ’26 is excited to enter her first year of Inklings as a paper sports editor. She was interested in joining Inklings due to her love for reading and English.  “I enjoy reading and I believe English is my strong subject,” Smith said.  Another interest for Smith is being  a leader of Peter's Heart Club..  “My grandfather has a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable children in Uganda, ” Smith said. “I went to Uganda this summer and I am starting a club to raise money”   
