Students influence the 2023 election

Photo by Sage Cohen ’25 The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.

Staples students are making impacts in different ways to influence our election even if they can’t vote.

Although the 2023 election isn’t as popular as the general election one will be next year, it is still important and influential.

In Westport, members of the Board of Education, board of finance, rtm, etc. will all be reelected.

The Women in Society class is writing an open letter for the Board of Education addressing residents of Westport and talking about Title IX and the pressures of being at Staples.

They are hoping to improve mental health awareness through a comprehensive plan called Excel, which provides someone for students to talk about their emotions with. This is proven to help them feel better connected with their feelings so that they can perform better in school.

Westport has talked about implementing Excel for a while, but there hasn’t been much action surrounding the plan

Imogen Medoff ’24 and Grace Power ’24, both students in the Womens in Society class, believe that this letter will not only make a difference in how our education system works, but it will show students that they can make an impact.

“Just because this is a local election doesn’t mean that it’s not unimportant,” Imogen said, “and as students, we can take action and we can look at the environment around us, see what we don’t think is working and make an effort to change it.”

This letter will hopefully influence voters to take a stand on Excel.

“Even though we can’t vote, we still have an impact by influencing those who can.” Grace said. “So like, that’s what we’re trying to do with the letter, to reach voters of Westport, and to pick representatives that will help us and their students.”

Some Staples Seniors even have the ability to vote in the upcoming election.

Caroline Cooper ’24 has been anticipating this moment for a long time.

“I am looking forward to voting because after taking AP Gov last year and learning about the government I became very interested,” Cooper said. “And I know my vote will make a difference.”