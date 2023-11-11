Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
The battle for limited spots
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
Ulta beauty is located on Post Road in Westport and offers a variety of beauty products.
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
This is an image from Staples’ 1989 yearbook, featuring the popular event and encapsulating the excitement from the student section.
Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
Ulta beauty is located on Post Road in Westport and offers a variety of beauty products.
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
This is an image from Staples’ 1989 yearbook, featuring the popular event and encapsulating the excitement from the student section.
Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord - Episode Six
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings’ Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls

Talia Moskowitz ’24, Web Managing EditorNovember 11, 2023
Seniors, newly eligible to vote, faced unexpected challenges on election day this past Tuesday. Their experiences call attention to necessary reforms to the voter registration process.
Talia Moskowitz ’24
Seniors, newly eligible to vote, faced unexpected challenges on election day this past Tuesday. Their experiences call attention to necessary reforms to the voter registration process.

Americans pride themselves on their ability to have a say in choosing their leaders, from the local level all the way up to the presidential election. The right to vote is as sacred in this country as the Bill or Rights.

 

On Nov. 4, the eldest seniors at Staples High School marched into their polling places in Westport as new participants of America’s democracy. Unfortunately, some faced unexpected blockades as they attempted to cast their very first vote.

 

Ko Seltzer ’24 expressed his frustration and disappointment with the ordeal. He, like other seniors, had registered to vote at school when the Westport League of Women Voters came to Staples. However, when he arrived at Greens Farms Elementary School to cast his ballot, he was turned away.

 

“I originally tried to vote at around 2 p.m. at Greens Farms, which is the polling site for my district,” Seltzer said. “I presented the worker there with my license and he checked his list for my name, but I wasn’t there.”

 

Poll workers instructed him to go to Town Hall to register to vote, though he had already pre-registered at school.

 

“After I was told I wasn’t on the registry at GFS, I had to get in the car and drive down to Town Hall to redo all the paperwork to cast my vote,” Seltzer said. “It was definitely embarrassing to have waited in line and get all excited only to be told I didn’t sign up correctly; luckily for me, there was enough time for me to re-register and vote on the same day.”

 

While Seltzer was eventually able to exercise his right to vote, the experience left him disappointed. 

 

“Even though I was ultimately able to vote, it was a discouraging experience overall.”

 

Similarly,  Francie Schwabe ’24,missed out on her first election as an eligible voter due to blunders in the registration system. She too went to GFS to vote and was initially turned away.

 

“When I got there I went up to the guy working for my district so that he could check me in. She said, “Then he called over the moderator and she said that I had come too late and that same day registration had closed, even though I had registered about a month and a half ago.”

 

Schwabe also emphasized the inability of the individuals running the polls to help her and other new voters with the same problem.

 

“They basically told me there was nothing I could do, but some lady who was working for one of the people running overheard this and tried to help me because she had heard about the same thing happening to other students,” Schwabe said. “ he called a few people and explained the situation, and they told me I could try to go to town hall but there wasn’t really anything else to do.”

 

Eventually, Schwabe was turned away from the polls altogether.

 

“I went to town hall and all they did was have me register but said I couldn’t vote because the polls had closed even though originally I had gotten to the polls on time,” Schwabe said.

Even though I was ultimately able to vote, it was a discouraging experience overall

— Ko Seltzer '24

Like Seltzer, Schwabe was disappointed with the entire process. She had anticipated casting her vote for a long time and felt let down by the adults who were meant to aid her through the process.

 

“It was just kind of surprising when I got there to be turned away when I thought I had been registered,” Schwabe said, “Even though it wasn’t a presidential election it’s still exciting to vote for the first time, so to have it turn into a whole ordeal and in the end not be able to vote was disappointing.”

 

She too registered at Staples with the League of Women Voters on National Voter Registration Day. 

 

“They just had me fill out a form and then told me I was all set and I never heard anything else about it,” Schwabe said.

Not all seniors had such a disappointing election day. Kaya Law ’24 had a relatively easy process, though she did not register in the same way that Seltzer and Schwabe did. 

 

“I brought a filled out voter registration form and my driver’s license to Town Hall on election day and the people working registered me and I was able to vote at the same time,” Law said.

Two students will be joining Westport’s Board of Education, come the 2023-24 school year.
Westport BOE debating, soon voting on student member proposal for 2023-24
Election Day took place on Nov. 8 this year. Long Lots Elementary school was one of the five polling locations available for Westporters to cast their ballot. Photo contributed by Ashley Julien ’23.
First time voters change America at polls
It’s time to institute nationwide voter-ID
It’s time to institute nationwide voter-ID
The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a narrow edge over the Democrats, only 9 seats, allowing them to elect Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.
Meet the new speaker of the house: a radical, extremist election denier
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
Izzy Khamish ’25 celebrates the first place win at the Head of the Charles Regatta with her crew. Pictured left to right: Caroline Krantz, Izzy Khamish, Callaghan Nickerson, Sophie Bell and Annika Nelson.
Khamish Guides Connecticut Boat Club to Head of the Charles Glory
About the Contributor
Talia Moskowitz ’24, Web Managing Editor
Whether she serves as president and founder of the ASL club and or inspires as a captain of the girls’ soccer team, web managing editor Talia Moskowitz ’24 enjoys to lead.  “I love being a part of the Staples community,” Moskowitz said. “I’m on a bunch of sports teams and involved in a bunch of clubs, so I just love being engaged with the school.”  Moskowitz joined Inklings because she loves to write. However, that is not what convinced her to return year after year.   “Seeing your article posted online can make people feel really good about themselves,” Moskowitz said. “I love to be a part of that.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *