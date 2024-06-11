Boys’ lacrosse: behind the scenes

Paper Opinions Editor Angelina Matra ’25 had anything but a cruel summer. This June she attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“My friend and I went as ‘Reputation’ and ‘Lover,’” Matra said. “We even got one of my favorite songs, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine,’ as one of our surprise songs.”

Matra spent her summer working at Peak Performance and edited the Back to School issue of Inklings. After taking Introduction to Journalism, Matra discovered her love for journalism and pursued a paper editor position.

“I really liked it and I just thought I’ll do more of this,” Matra said.