Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series

Bernstein (left) receives her Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame award.
Building more than toys: Melissa Bernstein inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame
Gas prices in the state of Connecticut have been going down penny by penny to drop the average gas price in Connecticut below the national average.
Connecticut gas prices lower penny by penny, falling below national average
Fire danger at Sherwood Island State Park is currently rated as extreme, with officials urging the public to take precautions to prevent forest fires.
Brush fire risks rise as high temperatures, lack of rain persists
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
The Big Y has rows and rows of produce, and even sells some exotic fruits such as prickly pears, persimmons and mini guavas.
Big Y grocery store: here’s what you should try
This election cycle, political content has dominated the feeds of millions of Americans, encouraging younger Americans to vote, but simultaneously raising questions about misinformation, one edit at a time. Kasey Feeley ’26 is featured in the photo.
Chronically online politics: how TikTok can change the course of elections
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
At Staples girls’ lacrosse Election Day clinic, everyone puts their sticks in the middle to end the clinic with a “one, two, three, Westport!”
Athletic teams hold Election Day clinics for young players
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 11/13/24
Inklings’ Wordle 11/13/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Liora Perkins ’25 and Zoe Alpert '25November 19, 2024
Photo by Liora Perkins ’25
Retreat Sweets has a wide variety of mochi donut flavors that vary every week.
Retreat Sweets Contributes to Westport desert scene
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Players from the field hockey team pose for a photo after their victory against Darien, winning 5-2.
Field hockey defeats rival Darien 5-2
The varsity girls’ field hockey huddles up before a regular season matchup against Norwalk on Oct. 9. The team prevailed with a final score of 4-0.
More than a win: Staples’ success in sports prompts ripple effect
Anthony Armentano ’25 combined with Kody Goldman ’25 for 254 rushing yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples football holds off Maloney, furthers win streak
Riley Kosakowski ’25 (left), Thea Hinson ’25 (right) and Molly Whittle ’25 (not pictured) are this year’s new field hockey managers.
Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers
The Paralympics 2024 swimming events were held at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.
Connecticut’s Matthew Torres medals in multiple Paralympics
The Staples Fencing Club got first place at the State Team Fencing Championships in 2022 and 2023, and second in 2024.
State Winners; Fencing club added as varsity sport
Liora Perkins ’25
Liora Perkins ’25, Associate Web Managing Editor
Associate Web Managing Editor Liora Perkins ’25 has had a passion for journalism since freshman year. Outside of school, Perkins enjoys dancing non-competitively at a studio.  Perkins took Introduction to Journalism her freshman year, after recommendations by friends and older family members.  “I was interested in learning journalism on a deeper level,” Perkins said.  After taking the freshman course, she wanted to pursue journalism and continued with Advanced Journalism. She believes that, by taking Advanced Journalism, she has become a better writer, reader, and editor. “Everything that I have learned here will definitely help me,” Perkins said.
Zoe Alpert '25, Broadcast Manager
Broadcast Manager Zoe Alpert ’25 has always found joy in capturing the moment, a passion that shines through in her role with Inklings. Alpert’s broadcast role is deeply rooted in her love for travel.  “I really love traveling, and I’ve been blessed to travel a lot. On every vacation, I always prioritize taking videos and capturing those beautiful moments,” Alpert said. Through Inklings, Alpert is able to find joy in both writing and broadcasting. “Inklings is great because it combines writing and video work,” Alpert said. “Writing allows me to express myself, while videos are lighthearted and fun, allowing others to connect.”