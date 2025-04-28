Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season

Taken from @staples.baseball on Instagram This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.

Staples is renowned for its impressive sports: from winning the football state championships in 2023, to the girls’ field hockey team being back-to-back championship winners, our lineup is impressive. This year, the baseball team is falling nothing short of this high standard. The team has already made the most of this season and is taking the league by storm.

Pitchers Bruce Schlegelmilch ’27 and Charlie Fitch ’27 said they are pleased with the progress the team is making.

“So far, I think we’ve had a pretty solid start to the season. I think our pitching has been outstanding, and I think our hitting is starting to come along with it,” Schlegelmilch said.

Although they have had a ton of success, they have also admitted how recent losses have made a turning point in their season. Losing their recent game against Greenwich High School on April 10 pointed out some of their weaker spots.

“I think losing to Greenwich was a pretty big turning point for us. I feel like it lit a fire in our team. And since then we’ve been playing a lot better,” Schlegelmilch said.

The team is focusing on leaving the loss in the past and simply learning from their mistakes.

Coaches McFarland and Buzzwell have continued to steer the team in the right direction along with captains Kai Nee ’25, Jake Goldshore ’25, Cooper Brundige ’25 and Andrew Oppenheimer ’25. The effort put in by these leaders has not gone unnoticed.

“I’d say our [the baseball teams] talks after practice give us advice and confidence for the future,” Fitch said.

Although the entire team has shown outstanding performance, Fitch and Schlegelmilch noted that there is definitely a strong point in their team: the pitchers.

“I think we have the best pitchers in the state and I think it shows in all of our games. Nobody is gonna score that much on us, and, you know, we just compete,” Schlegelmilch said.

Overall, the team is looking at an impressive end of the season and are working towards that championship title.

“I believe our starting rotation is the best in the FCIAC,” Fitch said. “When our hitting starts to match the pitching, no team really stands a chance.”