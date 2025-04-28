Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
High school should be about growth, not pressure: a message to underclassmen
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
By partnering with Active Minds – a nonprofit that has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces each year – the USC MIND club hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, creating supportive communities and saving lives.
Ice bucket challenge returns: USC Speak Your Mind trend reaches Westport, promotes mental health discussion
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season

Eva Matviyenko ’27April 28, 2025
Taken from @staples.baseball on Instagram
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.

Staples is renowned for its impressive sports: from winning the football state championships in 2023, to the girls’ field hockey team being back-to-back championship winners, our lineup is impressive. This year, the baseball team is falling nothing short of this high standard. The team has already made the most of this season and is taking the league by storm.

Pitchers Bruce Schlegelmilch ’27 and Charlie Fitch ’27 said they are pleased with the progress the team is making. 

“So far, I think we’ve had a pretty solid start to the season. I think our pitching has been outstanding, and I think our hitting is starting to come along with it,” Schlegelmilch said.

Although they have had a ton of success, they have also admitted how recent losses have made a turning point in their season. Losing their recent game against Greenwich High School on April 10 pointed out some of their weaker spots.

“I think losing to Greenwich was a pretty big turning point for us. I feel like it lit a fire in our team. And since then we’ve been playing a lot better,” Schlegelmilch said. 

The team is focusing on leaving the loss in the past and simply learning from their mistakes

Coaches McFarland and Buzzwell have continued to steer the team in the right direction along with captains Kai Nee ’25, Jake Goldshore ’25, Cooper Brundige ’25 and Andrew Oppenheimer ’25. The effort put in by these leaders has not gone unnoticed. 

“I’d say our [the baseball teams] talks after practice give us advice and confidence for the future,” Fitch said.

Although the entire team has shown outstanding performance, Fitch and Schlegelmilch noted that there is definitely a strong point in their team: the pitchers. 

“I think we have the best pitchers in the state and I think it shows in all of our games. Nobody is gonna score that much on us, and, you know, we just compete,” Schlegelmilch said.

Overall, the team is looking at an impressive end of the season and are working towards that championship title. 

“I believe our starting rotation is the best in the FCIAC,” Fitch said. “When our hitting starts to match the pitching, no team really stands a chance.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
Catilin Clark calculates her shot before taking it.
Game Changers: Caitlin Clark, Ilona Maher inspire next generation
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
About the Contributor
Eva Matviyenko ’27
Eva Matviyenko ’27
Staff Writer Eva Matviyenko ’27 wants to create change in the way teenagers approach news. She wants to write stories that inspire teens and get them hooked. “I feel like a lot of the news teenagers see is relevant and important to us but not really relatable or interesting a lot of times,” Matviyenko ’27 said. Matviyenko enjoys dancing and skiing in her free time and aspires to be on the Inklings business team in the future. “I want to go into business when I’m older,” Matviyenko said, “so I feel like this could be a really good starting point for me.”