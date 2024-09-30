Dear Staples Superfans: WE NEED NEW THEMES!

Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 Staples can use a variety of themes to create a new wave of excitement for football games and increase student turnout.

Staples has continued to recycle the same few themes for each football season. Whiteout, pinkout, school colors, repeat. And each year students pull out the same few shirts and the occasional facepaint to spruce it up from their outfit the year before. For the sake of our closets and our school spirit, it’s time for some new themes.

Some of the best parts of attending a football game is gathering with your friends to get ready before the games, attending a tailgate, or jamming to music while you get dressed up in preparation for the first big game. Although the game itself is fun and exciting, the lack of new themes can make the overall appeal to attend decrease.

Schools across the country have used a variety of different themes, each allowing a little more creativity. Chaparral High School is a standout high school with unique spirit themes. Through using lights, pom poms, streamers and balloons, the student section is able to present strong themes like neon night, red white and blue and deep sea. Staples needs to apply some new themes for the student section to maintain its excitement and energy.

“ Superfans, please listen to our plea and give us some new themes so we can raid Party City and increase our school spirit.

The student section is made to be a community of those that come to cheer on their classmates and have a good time with friends. By getting students to abide by a theme it creates an increased attraction to attend and plan their night.

There’s endless possibilities of themes that could provide both a greater turnout and a larger variety of outfits. American, western, superheroes, neon, tropical and jerseys could add a fun experience to choosing an outfit for the upcoming games.

