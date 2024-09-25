Limited cubby space crowds hallways with sports bags

Brooke Kirkham ’27 Athletic bags pile over the cafeteria floor on Monday morning, outnumbering the cubby slots.

With cubby space running out faster than excuses for late homework, students are left tiptoeing through a minefield of soccer gear and swim bags. The start of fall sports has turned the hallways into an obstacle course, where dodging sports bags is now part of the daily routine.

The limited cubby space causes many students to place their bags on the hallway floor, causing concerns about safety, misplaced items and general inconvenience.

“I feel that the lack of space for sports bags is a safety concern because sometimes I get to school and the main hallway into the cafe is blocked,” Emilia Fletcher ’27 said.

The hallways become crowded during passing time, and backpacks on the ground can pose obstacles. Recently during the lunch waves, announcements have been made over the loudspeaker to move one’s bag if it is on the floor near the fire exits due to evacuation concerns.

In addition, students sometimes misplace or lose sports gear.

"I have had a few experiences where I put my bag on the floor because there was no space," Fletcher said. "It was moved around, and I had to spend time after school looking for it."

The issue of bags being moved or misplaced has caused frustration for many student-athletes.

Ella Zhu ’25 recounted a recent situation where her soccer bag was accidentally taken by another student due to a mix-up.

“Last week, someone accidentally took my soccer bag because they have the same number as me,” Zhu said. “I had no clothes to change into, and I spent most of the practice looking for it.”

The lack of cubby space has also led to people losing items for longer periods of time.

“The other day my swim bag was taken because I had to place it on the floor,” Nina Ghahremani ’27 said. “My Crocs and swimming suit are still missing.”

In the past, measures were in place to help manage the bag situation, but they seem to have been relaxed for the start of the school year, along with the fact that the cafeteria hallway is the most convenient place to put bags because it is right next to the changing rooms.

“Last year,” Officer Ed Wooldridge said, “we usually had the security guard stand there and tell the kids they needed to put their bags up on the ledges.”