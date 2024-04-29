New York Times Games craze takes Staples

Paper News Editor Mia Bomback ’25 went with a friend to the Back-To-School issue layout and instantly fell in love with Inklings and the chaos that comes along with it.

“I love every minute that I'm in that room. It's frustrating but I just wouldn't want it any other way,” Bomback ’25 said.

Bomback loves to write features to share people's stories and allow them a voice.

“I really want to tell someone's story, I think that’s the point of journalism,” Bomback ’25 said. “It’s just something super special when you can help somebody share their perspective, voice and story.”