Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote

Graphic by Storey Ahl ’25 Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.

When most students will be enjoying the day off from school on Nov. 5, a select group of young adults will be off to the polls. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, a new generation of voters is gearing up to make their voices heard for the very first time.

These newly 18 year old first-time voters are ready to make their mark in history, understanding this new privilege.

“It’s really cool to know I have some sort of influence on our country, and my vote will make a difference,” Rosie Kauppinen ’25 said. “Being able to vote feels a little weird, like I can’t believe I’m old enough, but it’s also really exciting.”

A national poll released in spring 2024 by the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School indicates that among 18-to-29-year-olds nationwide, more than half of young Americans say they will definitely be voting in the Presidential election this fall.

“I think it’s very important for young people to vote because you can have a say in what your country looks like and who runs it,” Kali Knesich ’25 said. “Why not vote?”

In today’s day and age when news bias is abundant and citizen journalism has taken over social media, many believe it is important for one to be informed before casting their vote.

“I’ve been keeping up with the news–watching for all different sources to get a general idea instead of just one side,” Knesich said.

While many students are excited to vote and make their voices heard, others attribute the American voting system to their indifference about being able to vote.

“I probably will be voting, but don’t entirely think it matters that much compared to the Electoral College vote,” Ezra Learsy ’25 said. “I don’t really care about it but it’s nice that I have the ability to do it now.”

As election day nears, these first-time voters are stepping into their civic responsibilities with mixed feelings of both excitement and uncertainty. They acknowledge that it is not only a privilege, but also a responsibility. Whether driven by skepticism or eagerness, these students are ready to make their voices heard.