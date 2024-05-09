Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle

Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
The 2023 charcuterie board from last summer, made in Nantucket
Crafting the Perfect Charcuterie Board: Tips and Tricks for a Delectable Display
Graduating senior National Honor Society members received a pin and graduation cap tassel at the induction ceremony.
National Honor Society inducts new members, seniors reflect
Seniors reflect on their time in high school as it comes to a close, showing appreciation for experiences had and excitement for what’s to come.
Clock ticks for seniors, ignites series of emotions
Earth Day, observed worldwide on April 22, is not just a day of reflection but a call to action, especially resonating with students globally.
Students celebrate Earth Day: perspectives on our planet’s future
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle

William Murray '25, Web Sports Editor
May 9, 2024
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.

The Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s (FCIAC) top-seeded Fairfield Warde Mustangs defeated the Staples Wreckers 6-4 on May 3, handing Staples their sixth loss of the season and fourth in FCIAC play.

Despite Staples opening up the scoring to take a 1-0 advantage, Warde responded with a three-run home run and five-run inning to put them up 5-1 after the third. There was a glimpse of hope for Staples after Max Jossen ’24 hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth to bring the score to 6-4, but Warde was ultimately able to close the game out through stellar pitching from their senior Grady Schopps.

“Although we ended up losing, hopefully we can learn from the game and use it as fuel to close out our regular season strong and then help us get ready for the postseason.”

— Jake Goldshore '25

Despite a commendable effort from Staples to shorten the deficit after going down 5-1, Warde were able to close out the game late. (Photo by William Murray ’25)

“After going down 5-1 early, I think we did a good job of showing lots of resilience and fight to put ourselves in a situation to win the game in the last inning,” Jake Goldshore ’25 said. “Although we ended up losing, hopefully we can learn from the game and use it as fuel to close out our regular season strong and then help us get ready for the postseason.”

This was the second time the two FCIAC powerhouses have met this season, with the Mustangs completing the sweep over the Wreckers after beating them 5-0 in their first meeting.

“Warde is a great team, but I think that our performance showcased how we can play at a high level and battle them until the very last pitch,” Noah Saed ’25 said. “We hope to see them in the playoffs and finally beat them.”

Staples will compete in five more regular season ties and then prepare for the FCIAC and Class LL CIAC tournaments, where a Warde rematch could certainly be on the cards yet again.

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves play a Spring Training game on Feb. 26 before players went off to the World Baseball Classic.
World Baseball Classic excites students
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
The Staples boys’ soccer team took on Manchester in the first round of the CIAC state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 2:00 p.m. The team won with a score of 4-0, with goals from Jackson Hochhauser ’22, Reese Watkins ’22 and Ryan Thomas ’22.
Staples boys' soccer defeats Manchester in first round of CIACs
