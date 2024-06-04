Momu replaces Saugatuck Sweets, provides tasteful new spin on ice cream

Sophie Smith ’26 is excited to enter her first year of Inklings as a paper sports editor. She was interested in joining Inklings due to her love for reading and English. “I enjoy reading and I believe English is my strong subject,” Smith said. Another interest for Smith is being a leader of Peter's Heart Club.. “My grandfather has a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable children in Uganda, ” Smith said. “I went to Uganda this summer and I am starting a club to raise money”