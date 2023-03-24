Student athletes anticipate spring season

Spring+sports+with+exciting+seasons+ahead+include+track%2C+tennis+and+lacrosse.+Athletes+from+these+sports+have+been+preparing+for+their+daily+practices+and+are+ready+to+take+on+the+competitive+season+that+lies+ahead.

Graphic by Addison Coughlin ’25

Spring sports with exciting seasons ahead include track, tennis and lacrosse. Athletes from these sports have been preparing for their daily practices and are ready to take on the competitive season that lies ahead.

Related Stories
(Left to right) Eoin Cuddy ’23, Rohan Narang ’23, Sam Pirkl ’23 and Ari Perkins ’23 come together as official 2023 Spring season captains at the annual preseason meeting.
Rugby players prepare for highly anticipated season
Following the win of the Staples Wreckers, the coaches and players shake hands with the opposing team, the Manchester RedHawks.
Staples cruises past Manchester to advance in state tournament
The Spot at Just Dance Studios participated in their first competition of the season this past weekend.
The Spot wins multiple awards at Starquest Dance Competition
Young boys may spend their time on the weekends outdoors catching fish or swimming in nearby waters.
Traveling abroad provides purpose, value learning new cultures