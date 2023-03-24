Student athletes anticipate spring season

Addison Coughlin ’25 Paper Opinions Editor and Zoe Alpert ’25 Staff Writer|March 24, 2023
Graphic by Addison Coughlin ’25
Spring sports with exciting seasons ahead include track, tennis and lacrosse. Athletes from these sports have been preparing for their daily practices and are ready to take on the competitive season that lies ahead.
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Laminated brow sets prove easy, trendy
FBLA in-person conference revitalizes interest in club, business
Favorite classes enrich student experience
Anticipation heightens as internships approach
Your next read: students pass on book recommendations
Haven Hot Chicken hits Norwalk
Squishmallows captivate Staples
Pizza Lyfe excites Westport community
A&E
The best donut in Fairfield County; found and reviewed
We The People competition explained by classmates, Kammerman
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *