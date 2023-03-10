Staples cruises past Manchester to advance in state tournament

Following the win of the Staples Wreckers, the coaches and players shake hands with the opposing team, the Manchester RedHawks.

The Staples Wreckers boys’ basketball team defeated the Manchester Red Hawks on Mar. 7 in the first round of the state playoff tournament with a final score of 74-39.

Staples’ win over Manchester continues their stellar season as the team’s record improves to 18-6 overall, ranked fourth in Fairfield County. After coming off a tough loss in the FCIAC championship, the boys entered the tournament with a chip on their shoulder, confident to make a deep run.

Staples started the game strong with an 8-0 run and finished the first quarter with a 17-point lead. With a great start to the game that included three-pointers from both Sam Clacko ’26 and Cody Sale ’23, the team scored 25 points in the first eight minutes, while Manchester only scored 8.

The Wreckers’ high intensity continued all throughout the first half, giving them a comfortable 45-17 lead heading into halftime.

“Although we were up by a lot, we took advantage of that and still played with high intensity which will hopefully give us a good mindset for our next game,” Captain Cody Sale ’23 said.

A strong offensive performance from Staples continued in the second half, with the team scoring 19 points in the third quarter. Despite an already huge lead, Staples didn’t hold off and continued to play with 100% intensity, particularly Ryland Noorliy ’23 and Mason Tobias ’26, who subbed in at the end of the third quarter.

The boys’ big lead in the fourth quarter gave some players who don’t typically get much playing time a chance. Recent varsity call ups Charlie Bowman ’25 and Nathan Smith ’25 were able to make an impact on the game, as Staples finished the game 74 points, beating Manchester by 35.

The win advances Staples to the state tournament Round of 16.