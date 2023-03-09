Levinson rises to the top with rowing

Nile Jean ’24, Staff Writer|March 9, 2023

Cooper+Levinson+%E2%80%9924+%28in+the+middle%29+competes+during+the+Head+of+the+Charles+rowing+meet.+

Photos contributed by Cooper Levinson ’24

Cooper Levinson ’24 (in the middle) competes during the Head of the Charles rowing meet.

There is a multitude of after-school sports offered at Staples, some of which are more popular than others. Soccer, basketball, and football are very popular, but there are numerous other sports that are central to people’s lives. Rowing is one of those very sports that is criminally underrated. For certain students, like Cooper Levinson ’24, rowing is an integral piece of their lives.

Cooper Levinson ’24 (middle right) hold the team’s coxswain during the 2022 Youth Nationals. (Photos contributed by Cooper Levinson ’24)

The way I say I became a captain was when a couple of the former captains made me feel good […] I wanted to be the kind of guy everyone could talk to and be friendly with.”

— Cooper Levinson ’24

Jean: How did you start rowing? What were the events that led you to continue with the sport after you started? 

Levinson: “I never really found any sports interesting when I was younger. My friends and I started in 2019, and that’s when it really started to sink in. I kept on doing it, and all of my other friends joined coincidentally, so I kept doing it.”  

Jean: What was your competitive turning point? What made you from someone who just does the sport, to someone that really loved it? 

Levinson: “I slouched off during fall offseason[…] I ended up at the bottom of the team. This was the decider of what rowing meant to me. Fall 2021 I put in more work. I ended up getting 4th on the team during the 6k. My coaches personally congratulated me, which was the best feeling of my life.” 

Jean: What was one of the lowest points in your rowing career? 

Levinson: “My appendix burst last February break. I couldn’t go to the San Diego Crew Classic and learned how to learn from an injury. I was out for a month. It was an instance where without rowing school was boring, but due to the injury I learned to work hard in school.” 

Jean: How did you work your way up to captain? 

Levinson: “The way I say I became a captain was when a couple of the former captains made me feel good […] I wanted to be the kind of guy everyone could talk to and be friendly with. I didn’t think people saw me as a captain. Being a captain was really empowering.”

Jean: What is your favorite accomplishment when it comes to rowing? 

Levinson: “I was upset with my own body- I didn’t think I could make a change, but once I dropped 20 lbs, I realized that I could do it. I went from 239 to 189. That was a big impact. The medals don’t really mean much to me, it’s more the experience of me being there.”

Beyond just the entertainment of the games, March Madness brings people together through brackets, where people try to correctly pick the outcome of each game. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Excitement brews as March Madness nears
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
The senior basketball players and senior cheerleaders pose with their parents after the senior award ceremony prior to the start of the game.
Boys’ basketball conquers Bridgeport Central on senior night
Super Bowl brings back traditions, unity over football
Super Bowl brings back traditions, unity over football