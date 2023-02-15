Super Bowl brings back traditions, unity over football

After another intense year of football, the two remaining teams, the best of the best, take the field one last time under the spotlight. In addition to the football and hype around the game, parties, bets, nachos, the halftime show and so much more make this day live in stardom. Whether it is Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, much of the United States’ eyes are fixed on these people as they indulge in America’s game, fighting for one of the most highly coveted prizes known to sport: The Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb.12, the Kansas City Chiefs wrote their names in history as they triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s 57th Super Bowl. As impressive as the spectacle was, something just as notable is how big of a role this game takes on in Americans’ and students’ lives. At Staples High School, people did a variety of things to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl.

For many, the Super Bowl isn’t even really about football, but maintaining traditions and spending time with loved ones who they may not be able to see often.

“For as long as I can remember, I have spent each Super Bowl at a family-friend’s house with a bunch of families,” Devin Kass ’24 said. “It was always such a fun party where I hung out with my old friends, so now, even though I only swing by the party for a little bit. It is cool to check in with all these people who were such a big part of my life when I was younger.”

Not all people have traditions for this event; however, whatever they end up putting together for the game, it is always special and certainly a lot different than just a normal hangout.

“Like every year, I spent this Super Bowl with a few friends,” Eitan Eiger ’24 said. “I definitely enjoy watching it with them because given none of us play competitive football, it doesn’t often come up when we hang out, so it is a fun change of pace to see everyone so invested in the game and sport.”

With the Super Bowl being on a Sunday, an aspect that has established itself as one of the game’s only drawbacks, many students’ Super Bowl Sundays had to be adjusted due to assignments and tests the following day. Despite any efforts made to study, it was hard to focus on schoolwork without getting sucked into the game.

“This year I just stayed home and watched the game with my family,” Oliver Galin ’25 said. “I had two tests on Monday, so I figured I’d get some studying done as I watched, but I didn’t end up getting much done given the closeness of the game, the commercials, and how all my friends were constantly talking about it. I am happy that I didn’t let myself miss out on one of the biggest events of the year.”