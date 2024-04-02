Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break

Editor-in-Chief Paige Tighe ’24 loves connecting with her community – even if that community is made up of elementary schoolers. As a summer camp counselor, of course, that is her job.

“They definitely taught me some things about myself,” Tighe said. “I created really great bonds.”

In addition to working and spending time with friends, another source of comradery for Tighe comes with Inklings, an organization she initially pursued as an outlet for her long-held love of writing.

“I felt so well connected to my school, my town, but also my peers,” Tighe said. “Yeah, I loved the vibes.”