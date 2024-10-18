Field hockey defeats rival Darien 5-2

Emmerson Dorfman ’27 Players from the field hockey team pose for a photo after their victory against Darien, winning 5-2.

After two months of hard work, the Staples girls’ field hockey team secured a 5-2 victory over Darien, solidifying their dominance in the FCIAC. The game between the two field hockey powerhouses took place on Oct. 11 at Staples High School’s Ginny Parker Field.

Throughout the game, Staples was in control. However, their lead narrowed to just one point late in the third quarter. Seeing the shift in momentum, Staples coach Ian Tapsall called a timeout to let the Wreckers regroup and gain back their lost momentum. The timeout paid off immediately, as Staples responded quickly with goals from Sofi Fidalgo ’25 and Emma Larit ’25, extending their lead to 5-2.

“A crucial thing [in the timeout] was getting our mindset back and knowing we had the ability to get the game back to the way it was,” Fidalgo said.

Staples faced their first challenge when Darien scored two goals early in the second half. After holding a steady lead for the majority of the game, the Wreckers suddenly found themselves in a less secure position. Darien’s back-to-back goals changed the energy of the game, showcasing the competitiveness of both teams.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy win, but our defense was on fire and I was confident we could win,” Mary Stevens ’26 said.

For many players, confidence was key going into this game. In the first quarter, Larit scored an early goal. Shortly after, Storey Ahl ’25 was able to find the goal twice to put Staples up 3-0. The execution of these goals comes from many plays the team has worked on throughout the season.

“In practice we work a lot on circle entry and getting on post for deflections which contributes to many of the goals we score in games,” Leah Larit ’27 said.

Practice has paid off for the Staples girls’ field hockey team. After winning another close game against Wilton on Oct. 10, the Wreckers have kept a perfect record of 11-0. This victory comes at a decisive point in their season, as they build momentum heading into playoffs.

The team has also been gaining more recognition recently with fans showing out at each game. The 2023 state champions hope the support continues as they head into the state and FCIAC tournaments.

“It felt great seeing how many people showed up to watch us,” Audrey Ziegler ’27 said. “We love having fans and hope people continue to show up as we finish out our season.”