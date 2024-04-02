10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins

Indie Ahl ’24 is an avid member of the Staples community, being a staff writer for Inklings and the president of the club, Cool To Be Kind.

“We [Cool To Be Kind] usually meet once a month, and every two months we’ll all take a visit to the elementary school,” Ahl said. “We’ll do little lessons with them […] that kind of teaches them kindness and having empathy for others.”

Ahl is not the first Ahl to be a part of Inklings. Her older sister got Ahl interested in joining Inklings and trying something new. Ahl’s younger sister is also a staff writer currently.