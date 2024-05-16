Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.

Isabelle Flynn ’25 As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.

As spring arrives in full bloom, this year’s “Casino Night” themed junior prom is fast approaching. Though its attendees often aren’t exclusively juniors, it’s still a new, unique opportunity for a large portion of the junior population. Students, dressed in shorter, springtime dresses and matching ties, will flock to the courtyard from 7-10 p.m., now unbounded by the “date” rule that was previously enforced at Counties.

“I think I am planning on going with a group of friends,” Dylan Bruno ’25 said. “I feel really comfortable around my friends, and I feel like I generally would gravitate towards them during an event like this with or without a date.”

This excitement, however, doesn’t automatically pin prom as a priority.

“While I am looking forward to junior prom, I haven’t really been thinking about it too much,” Bruno said. “I’ve been really busy and, honestly, forgot it was happening.”

For others, though, prom is a pinnacle point in their agenda.

“I think that I’m pretty excited because I feel that growing up, we see prom being a big thing in the media, and it’s something that people are so excited about coming into high school,” Jessica Walsh ’25 said in appreciation for the pre-prom rituals she’s expecting to partake in.

According to Walsh, these rituals are what makes the lead up to prom something special.

“I think that hanging out with friends and getting ready together and taking photos is a great way to enjoy the process of getting ready,” Walsh said. “That way, you are having fun and nothing is stressful.”

Some students will utilize the event beyond just attending. Isabelle Flynn ’25 has just taken up the task of making her own prom dress.

“I began by buying the pattern, then I printed it out, then I found what size I was and cut out the pattern,” Flynn said in regards to the process.

But prom doesn’t just revolve around the student experience. Staff members are the ones around school that do all the planning and preparation; an arduous process but worth it according to social studies teacher, and one of the main planners for junior Prom, Carol Kaye.

“It starts a year before with booking vendors [and] reserving the date,” Kaye said. “Then we do ticket sales right before prom, which is tedious. Then the cafe managers help us pick a menu.”

In total, according to Kaye, junior Prom regularly costs up to $20,000.

“This year I consulted with the junior class reps from Student Government and asked them how they felt about a casino night, and they gave me the go ahead and approval,” Kaye said. “Let’s hope everyone likes it.”