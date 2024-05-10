Students prepare for upcoming SAT, provide study tips

Paper News Editor Sophia Reeves ’25 learns lessons from friends from Connecticut to Corsica, France to gain a global perspective when writing.

An avid dancer since she was two, Reeves has grown up around dancers from throughout Connecticut.

“I can compare what's going on at Staples to what's going on at other schools,” Reeves said.

During her travels this summer, she was immersed in a new culture, using journalism to share her valuable experiences.

“My brothers and I stayed with a French family that we're friends with,” Reeves said. “I think that staying with them made the experience more authentic.”