Pointe shoes: tips and tricks of shoe prep

Pointe shoes are an extended form of ballet and dancers begin going on pointe at around 12 years old. Strength, stability and control in the ankles are so crucial to pointe work, which is why dancers have to train their ankles to be strong before going on pointe. (Photo by Liora Perkins ’25 )

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

