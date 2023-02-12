Lomito welcomes Peruvian takeout to Westport

Charlotte Berner ’25 Staff Writer and Audrey Curtis ’25 Web Features Editor|February 12, 2023
Photo by Charlotte Berner '25
Lomito offers a variety of Peruvian dishes for customers to try through takeout or delivery.
Read Next
A&E
Broadcast
The best donut in Fairfield County; found and reviewed
The Original Pancake House stacks up to Westport breakfast standards
Makeup product dupes offer affordable alternative
Elle’s Music Review: Dad’s Hot Take
Local businesses bring life to community
Brandy Melville’s one size fits all causes damage to young minds
Fans fight for Taylor Swift tickets
Players offer behind the scenes of Guys and Dolls
Mexicue brings authentic Mexican cuisine to Westport
Megan’s Martha’s Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *