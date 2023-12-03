Westport’s Academy of Dance’s Nutcracker cast prepares for the big show

Assistant Creative Director Avery Michalowski ’26 channels her artistry in both the classroom and the dance studio. She embarked on her Inklings journey after being inspired by her older sister’s recommendation.“My sister took Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism. She loved it and always told stories about it, so I found it appealing,” Michalowski said.Alongside her dedication to journalism, Michalowski remains a committed dancer with a particular love for ballet.“{Dancing} takes up a lot of my time,” Michalowski said. “It will definitely be hard to balance school, Inklings and dancing, but I am ready for the challenge.”
Paper Arts Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 loves to write. When she heard about Inklings, she was excited to have the opportunity to pursue her interest.“I wanted to be part of the school,” Jacobs said. “So I feel like Inklings was a good way to do that and to be able to write.”In addition to writing, Jacobs is also a dancer. She particularly values the joy she experiences while dancing. “It’s like I can have a time when I’m not really thinking about the other stuff going on in the world,” she said. “Instead I’m just thinking about dance.”