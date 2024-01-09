On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.

Staff Writer Elsa D’Elia ’25 joined Advanced Journalism after really enjoying Introduction to Journalism.

“I found a style of writing that I was super comfortable with,” D’Elia said. “So I wanted to join the class on a more, like, official basis.”

D’Elia spent half of her summer working as a camp counselor for five-year-olds at Camp Mahackeno run by the YMCA and then she took off to Vermont where she vacationed with her family.

“I write a lot when I have free time,” D’Elia said. “It is an activity that is enjoyable for me and allows me to be creative.”