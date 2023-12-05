‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines

Paper Managing editor Taila Varsano ’24 is no stranger to managing. She is a social media manager for a company called “Total Sense.”

“I get to network and learn about finance,” Varsano said. “That’s one of my passions.”

One of her other passions is journalism, ever since she took Intro to Journalism her freshman year. Though Varsano will be graduating next year, she wants to continue this passion.

“I can see myself having a career in journalism,” Varsano said. “Inklings has set me up perfectly for outside of high school and I’m super excited to continue exploring the field.”